Joe Ghartey Markets Ghana Railway Sector In India

Mr Joe Ghartey and his delegation arriving at the venue for the conference

The Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, has showcased the immense investment opportunities in Ghana’s railway sector to potential investors in India.

A cross section of participants at the conference

The Minister made it clear in his engagement in India that Ghana is vigorously transforming its rail sector.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 13th International Rail Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2019, held at Aerocity, New Delhi on October 22, 2019.

Mr. Ghartey was the Guest of Honour at the Conference.

The Conference is believed to be Asia’s largest rail gathering.

He briefed participants at the Conference about major developments in the rail sector in Ghana as well as Africa.

He told the audience that Ghana’s aim was to build a modern standard gauge network of approximately 4000kms over the next 10 to 15 years.

Mr. Ghartey took the opportunity to thank the Government of India for its support for the sector.

He recognized the efforts of Afcons, an Indian rail company, who are constructing the Tema-Mpakadan line and KEC International who are seeking to construct a section of the Accra-Cape Coast line which forms part of the Trans-ECOWAS Railway Line.

The Chairman of the Indian Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav, in his remarks, said the bilateral relations and trade between India and Ghana have been robust.

On India’s rail sector, Mr. Yadav said the sector has experienced transformational growth in the last five years through concerted measures, focusing on prioritizing investments in important areas such as freight corridors, high speed rail, high capacity rolling, port connectivity and attracting private and foreign direct investment.

He also said that India was developing dedicated freight lines.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian Minister signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), an engineering consultancy company, specializing in the field of transport infrastructure which includes, airports, ports, highways and urban planning.

Mr Joe Ghartey exchanging copy of the MoU

Under the MOU, RITES will offer technical assistance to the Ministry of Railways Development.

BY Melvin Tarlue