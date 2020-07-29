Joseph Matthew Returns With My Story

Joseph Matthew

UK-based Ghanaian afro gospel artiste, Joseph Matthew, aka JM, has announced his presence in the Ghanaian music scene again with a new song titled My Story.

The gospel artiste’s talent goes beyond the borders of Ghana which has led to a considerably good following on various social media platforms.

JM started his music career some years back and has featured in a number of musical events on both local and international musical platforms.

The latest song was produced by Francis Osei, award-winning instrumentalist. Its video was also produced and directed by UK-based award-winning music video director, Martin Sean.

JM, whose music has gone down well with gospel music lovers in Ghana and beyond, is a household name on the gospel music scene in Ghana and UK.

All his songs offer great inspiration to all Christians and most of the songs are mid-tempo with a beautiful rhythm and a great bass tune and drum beat to match.

Born into a Christian musical family in Tema, JM quickly learnt to play various musical instruments from a tender age and sang in the church choir which was led and directed by his father.

He then went on to play in the church band where he had the opportunity to develop his skills further and realized his vocal gifts.

In his early teenage years, JM had developed into a unique rapper, singer and songwriter who gained immense attention from many.

As a result, he has performed and worked alongside many artists from different genres including hip hop, RnB, Afro beats, reggae and gospel.

JM caught attention and was featured in a local magazine in 2007 after a captivating performance at Stratford Rex London.

In 2009, JM felt a profound call on his life back into gospel music and the church, and had since been a key member of his church choir.

He released his debut single track, Hallelujah, in January 2019; Nyame Ye, another smashing hit song in April 2019; and now out with My Story.

All these will feature on his long-awaited gospel album (Solid Rock), which he intends releasing in 2021.

By George Clifford Owusu