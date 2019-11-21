Jospong Woos European Investors

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has called for a sustainable Plan for the development of Africa, especially Ghana, that is backed by “massive” private sector investment.

He stressed that “Private Sector participation in EU-Africa relations is an assured way to foster development on the continent”.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group was speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, where he was invited to share his thoughts on “European Green Tech as Economic Boost for Africa.”

The event, was held in honor of Dr. Siaw Agyepong and was focused on addressing Europe-Africa relations for Development and the role the private sector plays in the Development process.

This event attracted members of the European Parliament and businessmen from Europe.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong, in a keynote address, told a packed audience, “I have been advocating a real Sustainable Plan for Africa backed by massive private sector investment.”

Using the Jospong Group as an example, Dr. Siaw Agyepong explained to the house why major investment and confidence in the private sector can generate sufficient growth and thus create millions of job opportunities capable of absorbing the African population explosion and, ultimately, reducing the challenge of illegal Africa-Europe Migration that is currently facing the world.

Lukas Mandl, Member of the EU Parliament and Member of the Committee on Development in his address told the gathering that the European Development Agenda “are about giving a voice to the whole development community, from world leaders to NGOs, business and industry leaders.”

He added that, “Addressing inequalities is a necessary step in making our development cooperation more efficient and more meaningful in order not to leave anyone behind.”

The event was addressed by Sandra Kramer, Director, EU-AU Relations, West and East Africa, Director General DEVCO, European Commission.

She indicated that the EU-AU relationship is being solidified with more focus on the private sector and for which over 4 billion euros have been set aside.

BY Melvin Tarlue