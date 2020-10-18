Judge In Kennedy Agyapong’s Contempt Case Not Transferred – Judicial Service

The Judicial Service of Ghana has dismissed media report that the judge in the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has been transferred.

A Ghanaweb report on Thursday, October 15, 2020, had indicated that the judge, His Lordship Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni had been transferred to Ho in the Volta Region.

But the Judicial Service in a statement signed by its Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, said the Ghanaweb’s “publication is totally false and without foundation whatsoever.”

According to the statement, “His Lordship Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni is still at post at the Land Court “12”, Law Court Complex in Accra and has not been transferred to Ho as your publication asserted.”

By Melvin Tarlue