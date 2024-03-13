Justice Blay Begs Kotoko Fans…As They Host Lions Today

Justice Blay

Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay has expressed profuse apology to the club’s fans for losing their game to Karela United few days ago.

The midfield supremo added that their fans should continue to remain resolute and rally behind the Porcupine Warriors.

He believes the return to their fortress (Baba Yara) today offers them a fine opportunity to atone for the Karela loss when they host Accra Lions today.

Kotoko suffered back-to-back away defeats since the resumption of the Ghana Premier League – diminishing their title ambitions.

He told the club’s media, “Although we have disappointed our supporters by not getting the wins or the needed results in the away games as we did in the first round, that’s how football is. We all know that we had a slow start in the first round, but we were able to make amends and turn things around, and we almost went 10 games unbeaten, so it’s never too late for us.”

Blay added, “I will also urge our supporters to keep calm. The game against Accra Lions is our focus now; it’s a must-win game because we know points build up and our position on the league log. We will not go three games without a victory.”

Lions will be hoping to build on their 5-0 thumping of Berekum Chelsea in Sogakope as they play as guests of the Red Army.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum