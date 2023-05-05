Justice Blay Resumes Training

Justice Blay

Asante Kotoko have received a piece of positive news as midfielder Justice Blay makes return to training ahead of the team’s fixture against Bibiani Gold Stars yesterday.

The midfielder picked up an injury during the team’s away win against Samartex in March and since then has been kept on the sidelines to recover.

As a result, Blay has missed eight matches from which the Porcupines have only managed two wins in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

However, the former Medeama player has joined the team in training and may provide options for the team following the fitness of Rashid Nortey who is gradually gaining match fitness having also suffered an injury three months ago.

Abdul Gazale will hope in getting the best out of the midfielder as the team hopes to finish well with just five matches to go.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently 6th on the league table with 43 points after 29 matches into the season.