Kaleo chiefs congratulate Bagbin

The Chiefs of Kaleo and other communities in the Upper West Region have congratulated Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on his election as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Mr Bagbin was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency in the Upper West Region until his election as Speaker of Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

He was the longest serving MP for the Nadowli/Kaleo and the 4th Republic having first entered Parliament in 1993 and serving in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th parliaments of the 4th republic of Ghana.

He also served as Minister for Health from January 2012 until February 2013 when Hanny-Sherry Ayittey was appointed to the position.

In their congratulatory statement, the Chiefs of the Kaleo/Sankana/Takpo Paramountcies, on their own behalf and on behalf of their people and the entire Upper West Region, observed that Mr Bagbin had provided “28 long years of exemplary public service to mother Ghana.”

“We have also heard the news. The good news of your elevation to the third most important job of our great Republic. We, your Chiefs and your people, wanted you to know how proud we are of you!,” they added.

“Having known you all these years as the quintessential public servant, both in and out of Parliament, we were not entirely surprised that your colleagues in Parliament have today, not only recognized your impeccable track record in Parliament and in public service, but have also emphatically (if unexpectedly) elected you as Speaker of the 8th

Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana,” the Chiefs added in the statement.

“Having worked with you all these years, we know that your elevation would positively impact the lives of the people of our homeland and even beyond.”

They assured Mr Bagbin of their continuous support, saying emphatically that “Please be rest assured that you can always count on us for support, good counsel and prayers in the discharge of your duties to mother Ghana.”

“In partnership, we look forward to working with you for the betterment of our people, our region, and our country,” they said.

By Melvin Tarlue