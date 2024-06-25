Kan-Dapaah Commends Ya Na For Banning Firearms

Albert Kan-Dapaah with Ya Na Abukari II in Yendi

The Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has commended the King of Dagbon Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, for banning the use of firearms at traditional events in the Northern Region.

It will be recalled that Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, directed all chiefs and the youth in Dagbon to henceforth stop the display and use of assault rifles during funerals and urged all members of the Dagbon Traditional Council to implement the directive within their respective traditional areas.

“I have been reliably informed by my elders, some security personnel and other peace-loving citizens about the brazen impunity by some youths in carrying sophisticated weapons and live ammunitions at various traditional and cultural events especially during installation of Regents and circumambulation of funeral homes. This blatant lawlessness is prevalent in the entire Dagbon and sometimes caught on videos and photographs in circulation,” he said.

The Ya Na condemned the behavior of the chiefs involved in these practices and stressed that Dagbon is not at war.

“I therefore hope all paramount chiefs and divisional chiefs will respectively work with their elders and all relevant stakeholders within their traditional areas to immediately stop the use of assault rifles and ammunitions at all funeral events and ceremonies,” he stated.

The National Security Minister, who called on the King of Dagbon at the Gbewa palace during a working visit to the Northern region, urged other paramount chiefs to emulate from the King of Dagbon to ensure that the firearms menace is tackled.

He assured the Ya Na of his support to ensure the sustainability of the banning of the use of firearms completely in Dagbon.

Mr. Kan-Dapaah also called on the King of Dagbon to support the government to educate his people on the dangers of terrorists in neighboring countries and urged the people of Dagbon to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the security agencies.

The King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, assured the National Security Minister that he would collaborate with security agencies and do everything possible to ensure that terrorists do not enter Ghana through the northern boarders.

He also assured that residents are being educated to be mindful about the kind of people they rent their houses to and that should they encounter any strange persons they should report to the nearest police station or the palace.

BY Eric Kombat, Yendi