‘Kayayei Empowerment Programme Is Sustainable’

Ofosu Nkansah at the commissioning of the Kayayie hostel

Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has emphasized that the Kayayei Empowerment Programme is a sustainable initiative aimed at equipping head porters with technical skills.

Mr. Ofosu Nkansah highlighted that the programme, spearheaded by the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), NEIP, and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) among other agencies, has a sustainable plan to eradicate the hardships faced by head porters in urban areas.

He stated, “The initiative does not only focus on training these head porters but also supports them with the necessary logistics needed to establish their small businesses.”

Ofosu Nkansah further mentioned that trainers and coordinators have been assigned to supervise the trained head porters to ensure they apply their acquired skills effectively.

“The various agencies involved in these initiatives, including NEIP, have monitoring and evaluation teams that regularly visit the beneficiaries to assess their progress,” he added.

Mr. Ofosu Nkansah emphasized that the allocated funds for these initiatives are readily available, enhancing the sustainability of the program. He explained that half of the stipend money would be paid into the beneficiaries’ accounts before the start of the program, with the remaining half disbursed upon graduation, along with certificates and startup tools.

He said the outfit is responsible for training head porters in skills such as soap making, beads making, baking, makeup, and others, as well as managing dedicated training facilities.

The government recently commissioned two Kayayei Empowerment Training Centers in Madina and Ashaiman, Accra, where beneficiaries will receive three weeks of intensive skills training along with a GH¢1,000 stipend.

This initiative fulfills a promise made by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2019 to provide decent accommodation for head porters to help them move off the streets.

Dr. Bawumia expressed his commitment to the Kayayei Empowerment Programme, stating that it addresses the plight of a marginalized segment of society.

He highlighted the significance of supporting over 100,000 head porters in Ghana and emphasized the importance of uplifting this neglected group through empowerment initiatives.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke