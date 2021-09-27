KBTH, PSGH Reach Out to Communities

Members of the public receiving their free medical pack at the event

The Department of Pharmacy at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) and the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) have organized a health outreach to sensitise the public on the need to consult qualified pharmacists on their health needs.

The event, held at the Okposu Park also known as Bannerman Park at Korle-Gonno, in Accra, saw people from Mamprobi and Chorkor also participating in the programme.

The participants were taken through basic ailments like worm infestation and its effects on their health and also given Covid-19 preventive tools like nose masks and hand sanitizers.

They also interacted with the pharmacists who gave free healthcare advice about their health needs and the steps they need to take for proper medical care.

Director of Pharmacy KBTH, Dr. Daniel Ankrah, said the event, held in commemoration of World Pharmacy Day marked on 25 September, forms part of the teaching hospital’s community mobilization activities.

“We are supposed to have an interaction with our communities, and talk about what we can do for them. This is our way of giving back to our community so they would know we are partners in the healthcare arena,” he said.

Dr. Ankrah further noted that through such activities the pharmacists are able to demystify the work of the profession and build public trust.

PSGH President, Pharm. Samuel Kow Donkoh said the event was aimed at bringing pharmacy closer to the population.

“We try to let them know that we are available and we have services to offer as well as knowledge on how to use medication so they should not shy away from their pharmacists especially in the rational use of medicines,” he added.

According to him, if citizens interact more with their pharmacists who are in their communities, there would be an improvement in the general health outcome.

“Health outreach programme brings out a lot because we see patients with diseases who but for the health outreach would not visit a medical professional to seek help,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri