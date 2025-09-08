KEEP 2025 Opens In Kumasi To Empower Teachers

Dr. Mrs. Marian Benewa Babah-Alargi (3rd from left) with some of the executives

The International Community for Learning and Social Spectrums (ICLASS), in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has officially launched the Key Education Enhancement Project 2025 (KEEP 2025) in Kumasi.

The maiden Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programme, which opened on Friday, September 5, 2025, brought together 500 teachers and education administrators from public basic and senior high schools in the Kumasi Metropolis. Subsequent editions are expected to reach all 42 municipalities and districts across the Ashanti Region.

This year’s theme, “Building Resilient Safeguards: Rebranding the Ghanaian Teacher through their Multiple Intelligences,” sets the tone for a holistic transformation of classroom delivery, with sessions on safeguarding artificial intelligence (AI) in education, and inclusive learning for students with diverse strengths.

Delivering the welcome address on behalf of the Regional Director of Education, Dr. William Kwame Amankra, and the Metro Director of Education, Mr. David Oppong, the Head of Planning and Statistics, Mrs. Judith Mensah-Panford, underscored the need to embrace a new teacher identity.

“The traditional one-size-fits-all approach to teaching is no longer sufficient. It is time to re-imagine who we are as teachers, what we do in our classrooms, and how we define success in learning,” she stressed.

She urged participants to embrace the Theory of Multiple Intelligences and tailor their pedagogy to make learning more inclusive and impactful.

Expert Insights

Educationist and Parenting Coach, Dr. Marian Benewa Babah-Alargi, Director of the KEY Africa Project under ICLASS, emphasised the need for teachers to recognise the varied intelligences of children.

“A teacher is not just a sage on the stage but a maestro of symphonies of intelligences. If we limit our assessment to only reading and writing, we risk breaking children who may excel in music, comedy, or interpersonal skills,” she explained.

She added that the KEEP project is on a “crusade” across Ghana to remind teachers of the diversity of learners in their care.

Technology in Education

On his part, Akwasi Boateng Osei, Business Manager of Whizy Digital Hub, encouraged educators to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly.

“AI is not anti-tuition but pro-tuition. Just as we all adapted to mobile phones without formal training, AI is here to stay. The real task is guiding students to use it productively rather than lazily,” he said.

He called for greater collaboration between industry and education to properly integrate AI into Ghana’s classrooms.

Broader Perspectives

Other speakers, including Stephen A-Dom Asare-Brew, a GES Guidance Counsellor, and Ivan Heathcote Fumador, a media practitioner and educationist, also urged teachers to adopt innovative teaching strategies, foster collaboration, and champion inclusivity.

The workshop was made possible through the support of Hollard Life Insurance and First National Bank (FNB), who sponsored facilitation, feeding, and course materials for participants.

KEEP 2025 forms part of the KEY Africa Project of ICLASS, which aims to enhance teacher professionalism, awaken educators to global education trends, and inspire innovation in teaching. Each training session will be followed by an impact monitoring programme, with schools showcasing how they implement new strategies, culminating in the KEEP 2025 Impact Awards.

Organisers expressed confidence that KEEP 2025 will serve as a catalyst for transformation in Ghanaian schools, aligning with the objectives of the GES and the Ministry of Education.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi