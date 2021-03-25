Kejetia Traders On ‘Strike’

Ariel view of the market

BUSINESS ACTIVITIES in the newly constructed Kejetia Market in Kumasi virtually came to a standstill on Wednesday morning.

Angry traders, plying their trade in the market, closed their shops in protest against what they termed as poor management of the facility.

According to the traders, the Kejetia Market is facing several operational challenges but the concerns of the traders are being ignored.

Scores of the traders that spoke on radio said the Kejetia Market looked beautiful from outside but the facility lacked several key amenities inside.

The traders said they had given the Kejetia management a two-week ultimatum to address their concerns, to prevent another sit-down action.

They noted that the market did not have public address systems and said a gas plant within the facility had not operated since the market was opened.

The traders also complained that the market easily floods whenever it rained due to construction defects.

According to the traders, all the drainage systems at Kejetia are choked and come with stench; adding that light bills at Kejetia is huge.

They alleged that they were always charged exorbitant light bills on a monthly basis, whether they used light or not.

The traders also said sections of the big market were now like ghost towns due to lack of access.

Nana Prempeh, the leader of petty traders, who also shared his frustrations on radio, said the concerns of the traders had been ignored for a year, and said the traders therefore decided to lock their shops on Wednesday in a protest, saying, “Today’s action is not a demonstration.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi