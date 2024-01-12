Ken Agyapong Storms Bantama As He Spits Venom On Asenso

Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Rsgion, has launched a scathing attack on his colleague parliamentarian, Francis Asenso-Boakye, incumbent MP for the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The defeated presidential aspirant accused the Minister of Works and Housing of corruption and urging delegates to vote him out during the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

During a meeting with Bantama delegates in Kumasi, vociferous Agyapong, made bold allegations against Asenso-Boakye, who currently serves as the Minister of Works and Housing. Agyapong claimed that Asenso-Boakye engaged in corrupt activities during his tenure at the Presidency and should not be re-elected.

However, Agyapong did not provide any concrete evidence to support his claims except to say that he allegedly took money from some Chinese to enable them access to the Presidency.

In a dramatic twist, Agyapong hinted at the possibility of explosive revelations regarding Asenso-Boakye’s alleged corruption.

He stated that he would disclose these revelations if the delegates re-elect Asenso-Boakye, framing it as a conditional offer. Agyapong suggested that whether he remains silent or exposes the alleged wrongdoing would depend on the delegates’ decision.

“If you make a mistake and vote for Asenso, you will all bear witness to the revelations I will unveil. It is a condition,” Agyapong declared. “If you don’t want me to talk, vote against him. If you want me to talk, vote for him because we will not allow them to destroy Ghana.”

Agyapong is actively campaigning for his brother, Ralph Kwame Agyapong, who is also vying for the Bantama seat in the upcoming NPP primaries.

The NPP delegates are scheduled to elect parliamentary aspirants on Saturday, January 27, in constituencies where sitting MPs are present. The outcome of these primaries will shape the candidate lineup for the NPP in the upcoming general elections.

The accusations made by Agyapong have roused significant interest and anticipation within the NPP as the primaries approach. As delegates consider who to vote for in Bantama, they will weigh the allegations against Asenso-Boakye and determine their impact on his candidacy.

By Vincent Kubi