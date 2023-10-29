Kennedy Agyapong Begs For Forgiveness

Kennedy Agyapong

The controversial presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has appealed to everyone that he has offended by attacking or raining insults on publicly to forgive him.

According to him “I forgive everybody. Anybody who has stepped on my toes, I forgive them. If I have also stepped on anybody’s toes, they should also forgive me’’.

The controversial politician, Kennedy Agyapong said this during his Showdown Health Walk organized over the weekend in Cape Coast.

Speaking to his supporters at a mini rally, the Assin Central MP emphasized his decision to forgive anyone who might have wronged him and called upon fellow Ghanaians to embrace the spirit of forgiveness if he had unintentionally offended them.

He emphasized that he will equally beat former President John Dramani Mahama, who is tipped to be the candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress in 2024.

“As for Mahama, he is a missing piece. I will beat him. I will beat Mahama hands down. Because he has failed the North. If you bring the vice president, I will beat him. Dr Bawumia, I will beat him hands down.”.

The NPP has scheduled its national delegates conference for Saturday, November 4, 2023 during which the flagbearer will be elected to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Kennedy Agyapong is one of the contenders, facing formidable competition from notable figures such as Vice-President Dr Mahumudu Bawumia, former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo.

BY Daniel Bampoe