NPP Lists Centers For Presidential Votes

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of its upcoming presidential primaries, which are scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, has released the list of voting centers.

The primaries will determine the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general elections and will be held simultaneously in all 275 constituencies across all the 16 regions of the country.

The contest involves four candidates: Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

In a statement from the Presidential Elections committee, the party warns that the police will take decisive action against party supporters who attempt to disrupt the election process.

In a balloting event held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong drew the first slot, followed by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who selected the second slot.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the third slot, while former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo, chose the fourth slot.

Voting centers for delegates from different regions have been designated as follows for the party’s regional executives:

Below is the statement;

NPP NOVEMBER 4, 2023, PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION- REGIONAL EXECUTIVES VOTING CENTERS:

1. Western, Sekondi Gyandu Park, Sekondi

2. Central Cape Coast South Robert Mensah Stadium

3. Greater Accra – Korley Klottey YMCA

4. Volta – Ho Central Mawuli Senior High School

5. Eastern – New Juaben South SEC/TEC SCH, Koforidua 6 Ashanti Manhyia South ST. Louis College of Education

7. Western North – Sefwi Wiawso John Bitar Club House Dwinasen 1

8. Ahafo Asunafo North – Presby Primary A&B Goaso

9. Bono Sunyani – West Odomaseman SHS, Odomase

10. Bono East – Techiman South S.D.A Primary School, Techiman

11. Oti – Krachi East Dambai Training College

12. Northern – Tamale Central Jubilee Park

13. Savannah – Damongo Community Center, Damongo

14. Upper West – Wa Municipal Wa Technical School

15. North East – Nalerigu-Gambaga Zobzia Primary School, Gambaga

16. Upper East – Bolgatanga Central House of Chiefs

BY Daniel Bampoe