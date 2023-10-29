Kennedy Agyapong, Opare Ansah Cross Swords Over Bribery Allegations

Frederick Opare Ansah

The Campaign team of Kennedy Agyapong, a controversial presidential aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has refuted allegations made by former Suhum MP, Frederick Opare Ansah against him, [Kennedy] calling them baseless accusations.

According to Kennedy Agaypong’s campaign team, the said statement made by Opare Ansah are false claims against their preferred presidential aspirant and are rooted in Opare Ansah’s dissatisfaction after Ken Agyapong declined his request to serve as his Campaign Manager.

The former MP for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah in a radio interview revealed that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was demanding $500 million worth of contracts annually from Vice President Bawumia when elected President before he (Kennedy) stepped down from contesting the presidential slot of the party.

According to Mr. Opare-Ansah, the Assin Central MP went to the Vice President to make the demand on the assumption that if Dr Bawumia agreed to it, then he wouldn’t contest him, but the Vice President rejected his demand, hence his decision to join the race.

Mr. Opare-Ansah’s reaction follows Kennedy Agyapong’s claims recently that some party gurus are on his neck asking him to step down from the contest to pave the way for the Vice President and was also responding to some allegations made by Kennedy Agyapong against him (Opare Ansah) for also demanding a bribe from him (Kennedy Agyapong ) before joining his campaign team.

However, a statement released by the Ken Agyapong campaign team referred to the former MP as an “opportunist” and clarified several key points raised by him.

In response to an alleged demand for a GH¢500 million contract by Mr. Agyapong, the team challenged Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on whose behalf they claimed Mr. Opare-Ansah spoke, to provide concrete evidence for any such discussion since there was no basis for such claims.

Additionally, the team defended Ken Agyapong’s participation in the U.S. government’s amnesty program and emphasized that his actions were legal and intended to assist individuals through legitimate means.

“The Amnesty program has given rise to the current Green Card Lottery which continues to attract talents into America; this is not a racketeering endeavor but rather legal business,” said in their statement.

Furthermore, they highlighted SuperCare’s success – a venture led by Oppong-Bio and Kennedy Agyapong – showcasing his dedication towards entrepreneurship while underscoring financial contributions made during NPP’s victory in the 2000 elections.

“Honorable Ken Ohene Agyapong’s unwavering financial support, resource provision, and advocacy for NPP are well-recognized. They contrasted this with what they say is Mr. Opare-Ansah’s diminishing support within the NPP party pointing out his inability to retain his parliamentary seat and the unsuccessful bid at the NPP General Secretary position’’.

“The New Patriotic Party deeply appreciates all supporters’ commitment; Honorable Ken Ohene-Aagypong’s dedication towards progress and substantial contribution is undeniable,” the statement concluded.

BY Daniel Bampoe