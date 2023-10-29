Ministry Of National Security Condmens Attack On Security Operatives In Garu

The Ministry of National Security has condemned an attack on five counter terrorism intelligence officers deployed to Garu, in the Upper East Region, on a critical, special operation.

On October 24, an irate youth group armed with AK 47 rifles, machetes, and other weapons ambushed the officers.

Despite initial attempts to introduce themselves as National Security personnel, the group proceeded to attack the officers by firing multiple gunshots at a black Toyota Land Cruiser, which the officers were seated in.

In a bid to evade the attackers, the officers drove to seek refuge at the Garu Police Station, where the irate youth subsequently surrounded it, fired shots, and put the officers’ lives in danger. Fortunately, the Ghana Armed Forces intervened and safely evacuated all National Security personnel from the police station.

The Ministry of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces conducted a joint operation in Garu on October 28, to seize weapons used by the attackers, and arrest a number of perpetrators involved in the attack.

In a press release, the Ministry of National Security has called the attack on the security personnel at a police station highly unacceptable and condemned acts aimed at intimidating and harming officials of State Security and Intelligence Agencies, and impeding them from effectively executing their mandate to safeguard the peace and stability of Ghana.

The Ministry works to promote citizen participation in safeguarding the peace and stability of the nation, but deliberate acts that seek to jeopardize the lives of personnel of State Security and Intelligence Agencies will not be tolerated. The Ministry, therefore, owes it a duty to protect personnel of State Security and Intelligence Agencies who have sworn an oath to, at all times, defend the people and the territorial integrity of Ghana against all forms of threats.

By Vincent Kubi