Kan Dapaah Grabs Barker-Vormawor Balls After Swerving Law Suit

In a surprising twist, news has emerged that the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, has grabbed the proverbial “Barker-Vormawor balls” and resorted to the courts to facilitate the service of a writ of summons and statement of claim on defendant Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor of fix the country fame.

Barker-Vormawor had been denying having received any court documents, but a court document bearing his signature and the date of 27th October, 2023 was recently surfaced on Facebook.

Having failed to locate Barker-Vormawor to personally serve the legal documents, Mr. Kan Dapaah’s counsel, Bright Okyere-Adjekum, had filed a motion ex-parte for an order for substituted service, requesting that copies of the summons and statement of claim be posted on the notice board of the court for a period of 14 days and published in the Daily Graphic newspaper.

The case between Mr. Kan Dapaah and Barker-Vormawor has been making headlines due to its connection with the “Fix the Country” movement, and the suit seeks various reliefs, including a declaration of defamation, recovery of damages, an apology, and a perpetual injunction.

The court was expected to hear the motion on 27th October, 2023 before service was effected on the defendant.

Barker-Vormawor had accused Kan Dapaah of allegedly bribing him with $1 million in addition to employment opportunities to drop his activism against the government, an allegation the minister described as outrageous and unfounded leading to law suit.

Stay tuned for further developments as this high-profile case unfolds.

By Vincent Kubi