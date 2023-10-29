Kennedy Agyapong Team Threatens to Campaign Against NPP MPs Who Vote For Other Aspirants

The campaign manager for Kennedy Agyapong, one of the four persons contesting in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) November 4 presidential primaries, has issued a warning that all members of Parliament (MPs) who vote against Agyapong in the polls will face repercussions.

Kwame Owusu, Chief of Staff of future Kennedy Agyapong government stated that Agyapong’s team will campaign against their candidature in their various constituencies.

In an interview with Citi News, Owusu suggested that Agyapong’s colleague MPs were withholding their endorsement of him because they were “psychologically intimidated” and were trying to protect their jobs.

He further stated that, if Kennedy Agyapong wins, most of these MPs will be “cleaned up.”

“Honorable K.T. Hammond, Minister of Trade and Industry is the best friend of Kennedy Agyapong.

Minister of Trade, he (K.T. Hammond) has not been able to endorse him. Afenyo-Markin is the best friend of Kennedy Agyapong, he (Afenyo-Markin) has not been able to endorse him. ”

“It is because they are psychologically intimidated and we know because of that and to protect their jobs, they are going to go to the other side. When we get the chance to win, most of these MPs will be cleaned up. We will campaign against them.”

Kennedy Agyapong is up against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addia-Nimoh in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries. Independent polls have projected Bawumia to win by up to 78% of the valid votes cast by the over 200,000 delegates who will participate in the constituency-based polls.

The NPP presidential primary is on Saturday, 4th November 2023, in anticipation of the December 2024 general elections.

By Vincent Kubi