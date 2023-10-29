Police Commander’s ‘Fiance’ Found Hanging In Her Bedroom

A 40-year-old man, identified as Billy Bless, a former employee of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has reportedly been found dead in the bedroom of his fiancee, a female Police Commander for Kpetoe District in the Volta Region.

According to reports, the incident happened on Thursday, October 26, 2023, when the officer, whose identity remains undisclosed, was reportedly away in Ho at the time of the incident, leaving her official residence unoccupied.

A report by Graphic Online stated that the deceased, who was a son of the late Paramount Chief of Gbi, Togbega Gabusu VI paid a visit to the Superintendent of Police, who was in Ho, attending to her ailing father.

Following his visit, Billy departed without disclosing his whereabouts, leaving the police officer and her father in Ho.

The deceased later journeyed to Kpetoe and informed the police commander’s driver of his intention to stay overnight in her official residence, where he was entrusted with the house keys.

The report continued that the following day, when the police driver noticed that the key had not been returned to its usual spot, he contacted the police commander, who was still in Ho at the time.

She was informed of the unusual situation.

She, in turn, directed the driver to seek the assistance of a carpenter to gain access to the residence.

“Upon entering the house, it was realized that the bedroom was locked, and it was subsequently forced open, only for the body of the deceased to be found hanging in the bedroom.”

It was established that the deceased and the Police commander had been planning to marry.

However, their plans took a distressing turn when it was uncovered that the deceased [Billy] had another girlfriend with whom he had a child.

“At that juncture, the police commander reportedly told him to rather go after the other woman. “That may have depressed him into taking his own life,” a DISEC member said.

Meanwhile; investigations are however underway as his remains have since been transported to the morgue at the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) for preservation and an autopsy.

BY Daniel Bampoe