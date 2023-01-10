Kenpong Pledges Support To Bahmed

Kenpong (L) with Bahmed

Kenpong Group President, Mr. Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong), has demonstrated massive love to Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh (Bahmed), CEO, Bahmed Travel and Tours, who is currently on admission at the Police Hospital in Accra.

The latter suffered shipwreck and lost his left leg through amputation few weeks ago.

Last Friday, the former Asante Kotoko board member visited Bahmed at the hospital and promised to foot his medical bills amounting to several thousands of Cedis.

And sympathising with the patient who was also a former Kotoko board member under the PV Obeng and Herbert Mensah administrations (2002), Kenpong said, “Bahmed you have really suffered, so sorry, don’t worry, I will take care of your medical bills, and make sure you are back on your feet…”

In 2006, Bahmed Travel and Tours featured prominently in football fans’ travel arrangement for Ghana’s first World Cup appearance in Germany.

Bahmed was a key board member during the KK Sarpong-led administration.

From The Sports Desk