Businessman Set To Pick NDC Ghc500K Presidential Form

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah

A UK-based Presidential candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ernest Kwaku Kobeah has expressed gratitude to the National Executives of the Party for announcing a five hundred thousand Ghana Cedis ( GHC. 500K ) Presidential Forms for its candidates.

According Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, such amount of money will help the party to raise some funds to support its activities ahead of 2024 elections and he is ready to pick the forms when the time is due.

‘NDC Party has been in opposition for almost eight years and as Political party much money will be needed to file and run its activities and in as much as the amount seems to be high I am ready to pick the forms on 22nd February 2023” he stated.

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah is a businessman in the United Kingdom, an astute NDC member who has contributed immensely towards party activities. He has a vision to build a new Ghana should the delegate give him the Presidential candidate position to run the party to victory 2024.

Mr Kwaku Kobeah Born in 1978 is a businessman who has spread his tentacle across the borders of the United Kingdom , a modern sewage system expert is of the view that NDC needs a very young and vibrant candidate who can lead the party in 2024 and 2028 election respectively.

He therefore advised the party to refrain from a situation whereby the monicracy will over rule the core value of the Party.