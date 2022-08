Deputy President William Ruto has won Kenya’s presidential election, the electoral commission chairman has said.

He narrowly beat his rival, Raila Odinga, taking 50.4% of the vote.

The announcement was delayed amid scuffles and allegations of vote-rigging by Mr Odinga’s campaign.

This was the first time Mr Ruto, 55, had run for president. He has served as deputy president for 10 years, but fell out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who backed Mr Odinga to succeed him.