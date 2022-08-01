Kenyan Grabs Homowo Marathon Gold

The first three winners displaying their dummy cheques

Kenyan’s Martin Tirop claimed his first major marathon gold after emerging tops in the maiden Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon held on Saturday.

It was a feisty 21km race with hundreds of participants, but Tirop clocked an impressive 1:04:45 to become the first male athlete to win the GH¢10,000 ultimate cash prize.

Ghana’s Koogo Atia nearly pulled off a stunning finish during the race, but could only settle for the silver medal, clocking a time of 1:04:47.

It was a dominant performance from the Kenyans, as Dennis Tumuti took home the bronze medal with a season’s personal best of 1:05:37.

In an interview after his victory, Tirop revealed that it was his first international competition, and that he was delighted to emerge victor of the race.

“I am very delighted to win my first major title. It was my first time running in Ghana, and despite the weather conditions, I emerged the winner so I am happy.

“He (Atia) gave me a tough competition, but I stood my ground and edged him at the finish point,” he said.

In the women’s category, one of Ghana’s finest long-distance runners, Lariba Sakat Juliana, made Ghana proud by edging Kenyan’s Chebet Zeddy to win gold and a GH¢10,000 ultimate cash prize.

It was a keenly contested race in the women’s category, but Lariba’s time of 1:17:25 was enough to beat Zeddy, who clocked 1:17:32, while Ghana’s Titi Rosina settled for bronze.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the race, Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, congratulated the athletes for their tremendous show of sportsmanship during the race.

Madam Sackey commended the organisers, Medivent Consult, for putting on a great running showpiece, having also thanked the Ga Traditional Council for their support.

“The Accra Inter-City marathon has come to stay and it will be held every year as part of the Homowo festivities, which seek to promote peace among the Ga people.

“This kind of sporting activity does foster peace, which aligns with the overall objective of the Homowo festival. My administration would ensure the success of subsequent events and will render our support to their growth,” she said.

Sponsors of the maiden event of the marathon include HD+, Allied Consortiums, Indomie, MyBetAfrica, Goil, Ethiopian Airlines, Asky Airlines, Happy FM, Escort Security, and Parin Africa.