KGL Foundation Pledges GH¢20m For Charity

The First Lady (2nd Left) and the Second Lady (3rd Right) and other dignitaries during the event

THE EXECUTIVE Chairman of the KGL Foundation, Alex Dadey, has disclosed that his outfit has a target of committing in excess of GH¢20m this year for its philanthropic works in the country.

The KGL Foundation is the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the KGL Group, a wholly owned Ghanaian group of subsidiaries that provide tech-based solutions across private and governmental institutions.

In his address at the launch of the foundation at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra on Saturday, Mr. Dadey noted that the importance of continuous professional development in service delivery cannot be overemphasised, for which reason the Board of KGL Foundation last year committed significant funding for the award of scholarships to deserving, qualified and underprivileged Ghanaians – in capacity building, vocational and technical support, entrepreneurial initiative support and many other areas.

The foundation, he disclosed, “has therefore agreed to an upward review of its scholarship scheme for the year 2022.”

Mr. Dadey also highlighted some of the projects undertaken by the foundation so far including the refurbishment of the A.A. Dadey Assembly Hall for the Okuapeman Senior High School; supporting the Kokrokoo and Asaase foundations to provide incubators and dialysis machines to hospitals across the nation; as well as funding the Fadama Health facility in New Fadama in Accra, saying “corporate responsibility is a bedrock of the KGL Group’s operations.”

Delivering the keynote address, the First Lady, Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo touted the impact of the foundation in Ghana since its inception, describing it as ‘truly significant’.

She said the foundation was “walking the talk” of ensuring a Ghanaian society that is healthy, innovative and self-developed and allowing the less privileged in society to have a voice to tell their own stories.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the KGL Foundation, Elliot Dadey also indicated that as the CSR arm of the KGL Group, the KGL Foundation was dedicated to realising a Ghanaian society that is “healthy, innovative and self-developed” with a goal of ensuring that every marginalised community in Ghana has the means to self-development and improvement “so they can be the architects of their own dreams.”

