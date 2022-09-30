KGL Hosts Ivorian Lottery Chief

Picture shows from left Christian Salamouni, Alex Dadey, Dramane Coulibaly, and Sammi Awuku during the visit

The Director General of the Cote d’Ivoire Lottery Regulatory Commission (LONACI), Mr. Dramane Coulibaly, paid a courtesy call on the KGL Group last Wednesday.

The visit was part of a familiarisation visit to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) of Ghana.

Mr. Dramane Coulibaly and his delegation, accompanied by Mr. Sammi Awuku, Director General of NLA, was warmly received by renowned entrepreneur and Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Mr. Alex Dadey.

The visit was facilitated by Sammi Awuku in his quest to foster strong bilateral relations between both organisations and nations.

Exploratory conversations were held on the expansion of the NLA’s flagship product, Ghana 5/90 Lottery in Cote d’Ivoire and other West African countries.

As official Digital Partner of the NLA, the KGL Group, through its subsidiary KEED, is on a mission to lead the expansion of the 5/90 digital play channel, 5/90 mobile into Cote d’Ivoire and other West African countries.

Chief Executive Officer of KGL Group, Mr. Christian Salamouni, demonstrated with practical case studies based on the success of the 5/90 mobile lottery in Ghana, how the Group has leveraged best-in-class digital technologies to drive value across the lottery ecosystem.

Mr. Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group thanked Mr. Coulibaly for his visit, and after a tour of KGL Group’s offices and operational sites, expressed his hope that this visit will cement the deep positive bonds of friendship and yield a strong working relationship between both nations.

KGL Group is a wholly owned Ghanaian group of companies, with interests in Technology Innovation, Fin-Tech, Logistics, Trade, Property Development, Gaming and Commerce. The parent company commands a network of specialised business units that promote efficient solutions and effective tech-based related services to customers across Ghana and partner operating regions.