KiDi Hints On Another Int’l Collaboration Soon

KiDi

VGMA Artiste of the Year, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known in the local music scene as KiDi, has revealed plans of featuring another international act on his upcoming single next month.

Though KiDi refused to mention the name of the international act to be featured on his song, he said the song when released will make headlines.

KiDi was recently featured on the remix of ‘Hennessy’ by Tanzanian musician LOUI. As fans are patiently waiting to hear the song, it is expected to keep the artiste relevant in the music industry.

Credited with award-winning songs such as ‘Touch It’, ‘Blessed’, ‘Thunder’, ‘Enjoyment’, ‘Odo’ and ‘Adiepena’, KiDi thinks working with international acts will boost his musical career on the global music scene.

Signed to Lynx Entertainment, KiDi who shot to prominence in 2017 when he released ‘Say You Love Me’, has gradually built a huge fan base that is fast establishing him as an industry big shot.

He has also performed on same platforms with the likes of Sarkodie, Samini, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Wizkid and Patoranking among others.

KiDi has also produced several tracks for other artistes and co-produced songs with award-winning Ghanaian producer, Richie Mensah.

He has also written for Ghanaian acts including MzVee and Adina, and has collaborated with artistes such as TiC, Ko-Jo Cue, Magnom and Kwesi Arthur.

By George Clifford Owusu