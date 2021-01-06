Killer Galamsey Operator Caged

THE Kade District Court in the Kwebibrim Municipality of the Eastern Region presided over by Emmanuel K. Boadu has remanded a suspect who allegedly hit the head of a colleague illegal miner with stone leading to his death into Police custody.

The suspect, Kwadwo Owusu, 44 years, was remanded to reappear on January 21, 2021.

His plea was not taken after he was provisionally charged with murder contrary to section 46 of the criminal offense act.

The suspect, and two others currently at large last week, allegedly hit the head of one Gyekye Matthew with a stone and he fell unconscious during a confrontation over a mining concession at Akyem Aworoso near Akyem Apinamang in the Denkyembuor District.

In the process, the victim was rushed to St. Dominic’s Hospital, Akwatia for treatment where he was admitted and passed on.

According to the Police, one Desmond Anokye Frimpong, 27, accompanied by Grace Dankwah of Apinamang reported with marks of assault in his palms and belly, and the former reported that whilst he was returning to home after mining at ‘Awroso’ a suburb of Apinamang with his friend Gyekye Matthew, 33, now deceased they were attacked.

The Police said, on reaching the outskirt of Apinamang, three suspects namely Kwadwo Owusu, Kojo Awuah, and one Cash also illegal miner attacked and ordered them to surrender their gold because they went to mine on their concession.

However, they resisted and in the process suspect, Kwadwo Owusu hit the deceased with a stone.

The Police said investigations led to the arrest of suspect Kwadwo Owusu while efforts are underway to arrest the other accomplices now at large.

The body of the deceased Gyekye Matthew has been deposited at the morgue.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kade