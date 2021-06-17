King Ogyii Set To Release Maiden EP

King Ogyii

Emerging Ghanaian afrobeat singer and songwriter, Ernest Gyesi, popularly known in showbiz as King Ogyii, is set to release his maiden EP titled ‘UnHoly’.

The new album, which is yet to hit both local and international music markets, has been equipped with six danceable tracks to entertain his numerous fans.

The songs, which were produced by some top sound engineers in Ghana and Nigeria, will also be made available on the various digital stores soon after it is released, for his fans to download.

The interesting thing about King Ogyii’s album is that a few radio presenters who have had the opportunity to listen to the songs on the album have predicted that it will be a hit on the market.

All of King Ogyii’s songs are easy to sing along, considering the kind of messages he is sending to the youth as well as music fans.

The artiste, who is not new in the local music industry, is among a few talented young artistes and songwriters with unique skills.

He has been around for some time now and doing marvelously well but maintaining low profile.

King Ogyii is credited with a number of songs which include ‘Amaka’, which is currently making waves in African countries like Ghana, and Nigeria among others.

BEATWAVES gathered that the much anticipated extended play (EP) will be released via all digital platforms.

The artiste believes that the album will make an impact on the music scene very soon because all the songs are very inspiring and educative.

The lyrics of the songs on the album and King’s vocal power are neatly arranged with sensational rhythms and danceable beats to meet the demand of Ghanaian music lovers.

The songs on the EP album present to the listener his unique style of music.

According to King Ogyii, American Music act, Micheal Carter Jnr., affectionately known as Lil Wayne, is his role model and he looks up to him to impact many lives.