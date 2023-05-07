King Promise Ends VGMAs Drought With Two Awards

King Promise won two awards at Saturday night’s Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) to end his four-year drought of losing out at the award ceremony.

He won the Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year and Album of the Year awards to the shock of many music followers who were not expecting him to win an award.

King Promise first won the Songwriter of the Year award at the 2019 VGMAs with his hit song CCTV.

He has since not won at the VGMAs. He only gets nominations but he doesn’t win until now.

The 24th edition of the VGMA was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Saturday night, May 6.

The event saw performances from the likes of Piesie Esther, KIDI, DSL, Epixode, Lasmid, King Promise, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Pheelz, Ofori Amponsah and others.

It was also attended by several showbiz personalities.

Several other artistes also picked different awards including Black Sherif who won the Artiste of the Year award while Esther Piesie also won Best Gospel Artiste of The Year and Gospel Song of The Year respectively.