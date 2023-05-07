Black Sherif Is VGMA Artist Of The Year

After several weeks of heated deliberations and arguments on who deserves to win the converted title as the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) artist of the year, Black Sherif known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sharrif , on the early hours of Sunday was crowned the winner for the category.

The Grand Arena which was full-to-capacity had the audience chanting Black Sherif’s name when the nominations for the Artist of the Year category were mentioned making it obvious that the drill musician was the favourite of many on the night.

Following his award, the Second Sermon crooner inspired fast-rising artists to pursue their dreams of becoming better versions of themselves.

Blacko also grabbed other awards including Kornogo Zongo, Best Video, two awards for Kweku The Traveller; Vodafone Popular Song and Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year, topping the list of winners.

Sarkodie on the other hand won two categories, Hiplife / Hiphop Artist Of The Year, and “Countryside” won Collaboration Of The Year featuring Black Sherif.

Piesie Esther took home the Gospel Song and Artist of the Year. Perez Music gave the audience the shocker of their lives winning the Male Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year with his hit single ” Hewale”.

Similarly, King Promise and Camidoh won two awards including Album/EP of the Year, Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artist and International Song, and Afrobeat Song with “Sugarcane” respectively.

Stonebwoy’s Therapy won the Afropop Song of the Year and Ragge Artist of the Year awards. Lasmid, Best Hiplife Song and Best New Artist.

Niiela for the second time in a role took home the Female Vocal Performance awards category.

MOG as Producer of the Year, Epixode Raggea Dancehall song winner “Atia” featuring Kwabena Kwabena”, Kelvinbwoy’s Downflat won the Hip hop song, Highlife Artist, Amerado won Rapper of the Year, Gyakie Record of the year, and Worlasi, Best Vodafone Green Award.

Lifetime Achievement of the Year was awarded to Kofi Sammy, founder of the Okukuseku International Band.

The event witnessed mind-blowing performances from Piesie Eather and her musical team comprising MOG, Ohemaa Mercy, Celestine Donkor, Perez Musik, and Cece Twum among others gave a magnificent opening performance with the newly released all-stars remix version of “Waye Me Yie” to begin the awards event.

Black Sherif as usual gave his all in his 30-minute-long performance.

On the night, Sarkodie, King Promise, Gyakie, and Lasmind, among others, performed.

This year Naa Ashorkor, Berla Mundi, and James Gardiner hosted VGMA.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke