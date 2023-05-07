Black Sherif Wins ‘Artiste Of The Year’ At 2023 VGMA

“Kweku the Traveler” hit maker, Black Sherif was adjudged the overall Artiste of the Year at the 2023 edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He beat the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Camidoh, Esther Piesie, KiDi and King Promise to win the award in the early hours of Sunday.

The 24th edition of the VGMA was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Saturday night.

This year’s event saw performances from the likes of Piesie Esther, KiDi, DSL, Epixode, Lasmid, King Promise, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Pheelz and others.

It was also attended by several showbiz personalities.

Several other artistes also picked different awards aside from Black Sherif. Esther Piesie also won Best Gospel Artiste of The Year and Gospel Song of The Year respectively.

Below is the full list of VGMA 2023 winners :

Best Music Video of the Year – Konongo Zongo (Black Sherif)

Songwriter of the Year – Perez music (Hewale lala)

Unsung Act of the Year – DSL

Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Niella

Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Perez Music

Vodafone Green Award – Worlasi

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Best African Artiste of the Year – Asake

Lifetime Achievement Award – Kofi Sammy

Best Gospel Song of the Year – Piesie Esther

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year – Piesie Esther

Best Hip Hop Song of the Year – Black Sherif (Kweku The Traveller)

Best Hiphop/HipLife Artiste of the Year – Sarkodie

Best International Collaboration of the Year – Camidoh ft King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo (Sugarcane remix)

Best Hiplife Song of the Year – Lasmid (Friday Night)

Best Afropop Song of the Year – Therapy (Stonebwoy)

Best Reggae and Dancehall Song of the Year – Atia (Epixode)

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy

Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year – King Promise

Best Rap Performance – Obiaa Boa (Amerado)

Best Highlife Song of the Year – Downflat (Kevinbwoy)

Best Afrobeat Song of the Year – Camidoh ft King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo (Sugarcane remix)

Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie Ft Black Sherif (Countryside)

Record/Audio Engineer of the Year – Far Away (Gyakie)/(Altra Nova)

Best New Artiste of the Year – Lasmid

Album/EP of the Year – 5 Star (King Promise)

Most Popular Song of the Year – Black Sherif

Artiste of the Year – Black Sherif