Police Chief Guns Down Junior Officer At Bibiani

A senior Police officer has been put behind bars for allegedly shooting his junior colleague to death in the Western North Region.

The Police said it has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Police Constable believed to have been gunned down by the officer.

The incident happened in the evening of Friday May 5, 2023, during a trip from Bibiani to Sefwi Wiawso after an operation when the senior officer with a rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) allegedly shot the junior colleague of the Westem North Regional Police Command when they were returning from an operation.

The constable was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Immediately after the incident occurred, the Inspector-General of Police dispatched a team which left Accra last night and arrived in the Region in the early hours of today to assess the situation and interact with the personnel. The team was led by Commissioner of Police Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, Director General/Welfare.

“The Inspector-General of Police this morning dispatched another team of Police Management Board members led by Commissioner of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director-General/Administration, to visit the family of the deceased and formally notify them of his passing, commiserate with them and also assure them of a thorough investigation into the incident,” police confirmed the incident in a statement.

It said a Police clinical psychologist has been assigned to the family to support them through this difficult time.

“Another team of clinical psychologists has also been deployed to the Western Regional Police Command to offer psycho social support to the personnel of the Command following the tragic loss of our colleague,” the statement added.

By Vincent Kubi