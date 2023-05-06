Duffour Exposes Plot To Rig NDC Presidential Primaries

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

The Campaign Team of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Election Committee of plotting to use a fraudulent voter register to conduct the May 13 presidential primaries.

The team is therefore clamoring for the complete set of the voter register for the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.

They made their request known to the Electoral Commission (EC) in a letter, stating that they had asked the NDC for the voter register as specified in the regulations that govern the forthcoming elections.

The team alleged that a brief analysis of the party’s provided information validated their worries about too many anomalies in the voters’ register presented to the EC by the party.

The team demanded that the EC urgently call for a round-table discussion of relevant actors to settle the issues, so they would not be caught off guard in a situation with deadly outcomes.

“We are by this letter drawing your attention to possible legal ramifications of the actions and inactions of the NDC Elections Committee.”

“We will wish that as the Body that shall supervise the election, you bring all key actors to an urgent round table discussion within your ambit to iron out the issues so as not to be ambushed in a minefield that has catastrophic consequences,” the team demanded.

Three candidates, former President John Dramani Mahama, Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi, and Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance, are contesting for the NDC’s presidential primaries.

By Vincent Kubi