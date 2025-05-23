King Promise, KiDi, Others Set For Detroit AfroFuture

KiDi, King Promise

Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, King Promise, Lynx signee KiDi among other African stars have been shortlisted as headline artistes for the 2025 AfroFuture concert set to take place in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

After AfroFuture’s successful concert in Ghana, it will be staged for the first time in America from August 16 and 17 with other artistes, including Nigerian stars like Davido, Asake, Flavour and Burna Bwoy. Other acts include DJ Maphorisa, DBN Gogo, Gims, DJ Obi, Kaytranada, Lojay, TXC, Juls, Tee Grizzley, and Ludmilla.

After shaking up the globe with massive events in Accra, Ghana, and across Africa, AfroFuture is making its highly anticipated U.S. debut in the heart of Detroit.

According to the organisers, “AfroFuture Detroit is not just about music, though, trust us, the beats will be on fire, it’s a full immersive experience.

“A fusion of music, food, fashion, and art. More than a festival, it’s a movement that brings Africa’s energy to life in the U.S.”

Presented by Bedrock and produced by Paxahau, the organisers have urged prospective patrons to get ready for dynamic art installations, a vibrant marketplace which will showcase African and diaspora talent, and an energy that can’t be matched.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke