National Security Raids Wontumi’s House

A combined team of National Security operatives and Police officers this morning stormed the residence of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The operation, saw the security personnel surround the premises, although the reasons for the raid remain unclear.

It is also not yet confirmed whether Chairman Wontumi was present in the house.

Media report indicates that tension is high in the area as the heavily armed officers maintained a firm presence around the compound.

Meanwhile, supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) thronged the residence of Wontumi, following the attempted arrest by the security officers.

The crowd, which steadily grew throughout the morning, gathered in protest against the presence of heavily armed security personnel who had earlier surrounded the property.

The motive behind the operation remains unclear. Chairman Wontumi, who was reportedly inside the house during the raid, assured officers that he would respond to their invitation on Monday, May 26, 2025.

As tensions escalated and party loyalists chanted slogans in defiance, the NIB reportedly ordered the immediate withdrawal of all officers from the scene.

A Daily Guide Report