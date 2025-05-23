Police Retrieve Remains Of Missing UEW Lecturer Found Buried at Home

THE CENTRAL Regional Police Command have retrieved the remains of a lecturer from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), under disturbing circumstances.

The lecturer, identified as Professor Amedeke, was reported missing by his family. His colleagues had also indicated to the police that all efforts to reach him had yielded no response prompting a police investigation.

The police, during their probe, visited the residence of the professor and found that he had been secretly buried in his own residence at Gyahadze, a suburb of Winneba in the Central Region.

A statement signed by the Ag. Public Affairs Unit, ASP. Patrick Bentum said the police also discovered some blood stains that were traced to a heap of sand about 23 metres from the house.

Upon clearing the sand, a body believed to be that of the missing lecturer was found buried. The body was recovered and deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy,” the statement read.

A suspect, Joshua Karry Arthur, is currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation, and will be arraigned before the court.

Some of the exhibits retrieved from the suspect include two (2) Samsung phones, a laptop, a 50-inch television, and a car key to a Toyota Fortuner, all identified as the property of the deceased.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke