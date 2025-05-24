Wontumi cry over political witch-hunt by Mahama

THERE WERE emotional scenes when the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka ‘Wontumi’, openly cried like a baby on radio over what he described as political witch-hunt by President John Mahama.

This comes after heavily armed security men, made up of members of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and police officers, in a Rambo fashion, raided his Daaban house in Kumasi on Friday morning, in what appears like an arrest mission.

According to reports, the security forces tried to apprehend Wontumi, who was entering his Daaban house in a car but he fiercely resisted, leading to a standoff, which attracted scores of curious people, most of whom were NPP members in Kumasi.

Wontumi, reportedly, demanded that the security personnel should produce an arrest warrant but they refused to show any. The NPP chairman then forcibly entered his house and locked the gates, leaving his armed security forces behind.

*Blames Mahama for witch-hunting*

Later in a radio interview, Wontumi, who was emotional and crying, said he was being witch-hunted by President John Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration because he (Wontumi) was an NPP member.

The Ashanti Regional NPP chairman therefore appealed passionately to the citizenry, especially all NPP members, to come to his aid, stressing that he was unjustifiably being maltreated by the NDC government for no apparent reason.

“Ghanaians and NPP members please rise up and defend me. Mahama is maltreating me because of you. I have not been a Vice President before and I have not served as a Minister or a CEO in any NPP government before.

“I’m only an ordinary party chairman and I campaigned for my party, the NPP. We went into an election and we lost and you and your NDC won”, he said and asked “Mahama you are the president of Ghana now, are you not satisfied by that?”.

*Frozen Bank Accounts*

According to Wontumi, President Mahama and the NDC when they were in political office in 2013, maltreated and even collapsed his businesses, which contributed to making life virtually unbearable for him at that time.

This time around, he said this same President Mahama and the NDC, after winning the 2024 presidential election, have frozen his personal bank accounts without any tangible reason, which as a result has made life very difficult for him and his family.

“In 2013 when you were in government, you collapsed my businesses but when NPP won power in 2016 I didn’t retaliate. You have won power again and you have started to maltreat and witch-hunt me because of politics.

“My personal bank account has been frozen by you (Mahama) and now I’m struggling to pay the school fees of my children”, he beomaned, asking “I have not supervised any government money so why have you frozen my accounts?

According to Wontumi, he was born and bred in Ghana so he is eligible to live in the country of his birth in peace just like any other Ghanaian citizen, asking President Mahama “Does your presidential victory disqualify me from being a Ghanaian?

*To Report To Police On Monday*

Meanwhile, *Daily Guide* has been informed that lawyers of Wontumi assured the security men who raided Wontumi’s house that he (Wontumi) would personally report to the police CID in Accra on Monday, May 26, 2025, to assist them.

This assuring words were said to have convinced the armed-to-the-teeth security forces to leave Wontumi’s house at Daaban on Friday morning.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah

Kumasi