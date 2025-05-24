Nsawam-Adoagyiri Shooting: Police Arrest Suspect

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition following the indiscriminate shooting, which resulted in the death of one person at Nsawam-Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region.

The suspect, Abdul Rauf Salami, a native of Adoagyiri Zongo, was arrested on 23rd May 2025 at 9.30 pm during intensified police operations which targeted all points of entry and exit of Adoagyiri.

The operations, according to the police, were part of a broader response to recent disturbances in the township.

Exhibits retrieved from the suspect include two pump-action guns with 64 rounds of AA ammunition, a cutlass, a knife, and an ammunition vest.

ASP Foster Owusu of the Public Affairs Unit Eastern South Region, in a statement, said the suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations and is expected to be arraigned before the court to face justice.

He further assured the public that the police would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of the Adoagyiri Township.

The arrest follows the death of one person after violent clashes between youth from the main township and members of the Zongo community at Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region.

The Eastern South Police Regional Command confirmed the death that resulted from a shooting incident to the media.

“Investigation so far indicates that on 20th May, 2025, there was a shooting incident at Adoagyiri which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to one other person. A reprisal attack following the incident resulted in injuries to three other people who were sent to the hospital for medical attention,” the police report stated.

About 300 youth blocked the road, burned tyres, and vandalized shops and vehicles in the vicinity.

A reinforcement team from the National Police Headquarters and the National Police formed unit was deployed to bring the situation under control.

The victim of the violence that erupted in Nsawam-Adoagyiri on May 20, Issa Masawudu, a Muslim – was laid to rest on Friday amidst heightened tensions.

He was rushed to the Ridge Hospital in Accra after sustaining severe injuries from the shooting incident, but unfortunately passed away on the night of Thursday, May 22.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has met with traditional leaders in Adoagyiri and pledging his support to ensure justice for the bereaved family.

“I will raise this issue in Parliament and make sure that the culprits are dealt with by the law. I am pleading that I will help the victims with the small amount that I will get to help with their revival,” the MP assured.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke