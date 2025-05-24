Slovakia Declares Support For Moroccan Autonomy Initiative

As part of the international momentum initiated under His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s impetus in support of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara and its autonomy plan, “Slovakia acknowledges the Moroccan initiative, presented to the UN Secretary General on April 11th 2007, as a basis for a definitive solution under the auspices of the United Nations,” to the Moroccan Sahara issue.

This position was conveyed by Slovakia in the Joint Statement signed following a meeting on Thursday in Rabat between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Slovak counterpart, Juraj Blanár, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs.

Furthermore, “Slovakia welcomes the serious and credible Moroccan efforts to move the political process forward towards a resolution and supports reaching a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution, based on compromise, consistent with the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations, within the framework of all relevant resolutions adopted by the Security Council, including the resolution S/RES/2756 of October 31st, 2024,” according to the Joint Statement.

With its newly strengthened position, Slovakia reinforces the growing momentum in favor of the Moroccan Sahara and the autonomy Initiative hailed by the international community.