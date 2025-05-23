GFA Donates Buses To Women’s Premier League Zonal Champions

Kurt Okraku presenting the key to one of the buses

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has presented buses to Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies, champions of the Northern and Southern Zones respectively in the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

This support forms part of the GFA’s Bus Acquisition Strategy, designed to ease transportation challenges and strengthen the operational capacities of clubs across Ghana.

At the brief handover ceremony, GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku highlighted the significance of the initiative, describing it as a key part of the Association’s broader goal to empower clubs and ensure long-term growth of the domestic game.

“This is not just a donation; it is an investment in sustainability and excellence. With reliable transportation, these clubs can now focus more on performance and less on logistics,” President Simeon-Okraku said.

The presentation follows a similar gesture in 2023, when the GFA supported nine Division One League clubs with buses. Many of those beneficiaries—such as Young Apostles FC, Basake Holy Stars, and Vision FC—have since earned promotion to the Premier League.

Other recipients of last year’s initiative included Techiman Heroes FC, Victory Club Warriors, New Edubiase FC, Ebusua Dwarfs, Okwawu United, and Hohoe United.

The GFA’s ongoing logistical and technical support reflects its commitment to uplifting Ghanaian football at all levels, especially as women’s football continues to gain momentum and recognition.

BY Wletsu Ransford