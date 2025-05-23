CAF Unveils New Trophy For CAF Champions League

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially unveiled a brand-new trophy for the CAF Champions League.

The ceremony was held on Thursday, May 21, at the TotalEnergies offices in Johannesburg.

This launch follows the recent renewal of the sponsorship deal between CAF and TotalEnergies, securing the energy giant’s partnership with CAF’s Interclub competitions for another four years.

The event was attended by African football legends as well as representatives from the two finalists, Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC.

The unveiling comes just days before the first leg of the Champions League final, scheduled for May 24 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, kicking off at 13:00 GMT. The second leg will take place on June 1 at Cairo’s 30 June Stadium.

This new trophy marks the start of an exciting chapter for African club football, as CAF continues its efforts to raise the international stature of its Interclub tournaments.