Koforidua Technical University To Host 2nd FIFA Women’s Football Campaign

FLASHBACK: Some participants of the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign

THE KOFORIDUA Technical University is set to host the second edition of the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign on May 29 and 30, 2025.

The initiative is part of efforts by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to promote women’s football at the grassroots level, in line with its Women’s Football Strategy.

The programme aims to introduce young girls to football in a fun, safe, and non-competitive environment. Targeting Under-12 basic schoolgirls, the campaign will feature small-sided games that emphasise free play, confidence-building, decision-making, and social interaction.

The two-day event will also include a five-a-side tournament, giving participants a chance to display their skills while enjoying the game in a judgment-free setting. For many, this will be their first experience with structured football, marking an important step in nurturing future talent.

Beyond the pitch, the campaign supports personal development, offering a platform for young girls to build friendships, improve life skills, and grow in confidence.

Following the success of the first edition held in Kumasi, the GFA Women’s Football Development Desk continues to expand grassroots initiatives, establish new competitions, and identify ambassadors to advocate for equal opportunities in women’s football.

By Wletsu Ransford