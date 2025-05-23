Spurs Claim Europa League Glory To End 17-Year Trophy Drought

Tottenham Hotspur ended their 17-year wait for silverware as Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final at Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium.

The win delivered long-awaited glory for Spurs and under-pressure head coach Ange Postecoglou, who had promised silverware in his second season. Though his future at the club remains uncertain, the Australian has etched his name into Spurs folklore, joining Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw as the only managers to claim a European trophy with the club.

The triumph sparked jubilant scenes among over 15,000 official and unofficial Spurs fans, celebrating a rare moment of success for a club starved of honours. The victory also guarantees Tottenham a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, bringing a financial boost of around £100 million.

In contrast, Manchester United’s loss capped a dismal campaign — their worst since the 1973–74 relegation season. Head coach Ruben Amorim faces mounting scrutiny, especially after his decision to start Mason Mount over Alejandro Garnacho failed to pay off.

United created chances, including a Rasmus Hojlund header cleared off the line by Micky van de Ven and a late Luke Shaw effort saved by Guglielmo Vicario, but lacked the spark to force a comeback.

As Spurs celebrated, United were left to reflect on a season of disappointment and difficult questions ahead.