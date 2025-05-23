Assemblies Of God Starts ‘Aggressive Church Planting’

Rev. Stephen Wengam

As part of the ‘REACH’ Agenda for aggressive church planting in unreached communities in the country, the General Council of Assemblies of God, Ghana has donated ten motorbikes worth GH¢150,000 to six regions.

The beneficiary regions are Ashanti North, Brong Ahafo “A”, Western North, Upper West, Mid-Western and Brong Ahafo “C.”

This is the second batch of motorbikes presented to the regions under the visionary leadership of the General Superintendent Rev. Stephen Wengam. Earlier beneficiaries were North East and Upper East “A” regions.

The vision of the Executive Presbytery is to equip all the 24 administrative regions of Assemblies of God, Ghana to fulfil the Great Commission mandate by planting churches in every city, town, and village.

This is also in pursuance of the MM33 Agenda of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship aimed at the planting of one million churches globally by 2033.

Rev. Wengam charged the beneficiaries to use the motorbikes strictly for church planting, adding that the leadership “will demand strict accountability.”