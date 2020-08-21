KK Peprah Rewarded For COVID-19 Efforts

KK Peprah

A multiple award-winning entrepreneur, Dr. KK Peprah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KK Peprah Roofing System, has received another prestigious award for his efforts in the fight to bring a halt to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award, which was arranged by Rectitude International Mission (RIM), in collaboration with World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) and Institute for Sustainable Environment and Public Health (ISEPH), was in recognition of his immense contribution to the Covid-19 Trust Fund during the lockdown period.

Besides, it was for his outstanding philanthropic activities to society across the country.

The Director in charge of Strategic Communications and International Relations Manager, Rectitude International Mission, Isaac Rockson, stated that after consultations with the Ministry of Health and the Covid-19 Trust Fund, it was considered appropriate to reward the popular businessman for his dedication to humanity.

“He won the Visionary Honours Award, having started as a small business which has risen to a height and considered as one of the best in the country,” Mr. Rockson said.

After receiving the citation, the businessman commended the organizers for the recognition, saying “I am indeed thankful to the organizers for the recognition. There is no doubt that the private sector plays a key role in nation-building.”

“It is the reason l am appealing to government to occasionally engage us to know how we are faring and also reduce the bank interest rates; the loans should be soft, so we can access it to expand our businesses. When that happens, we can employ more people, thereby taking off the unemployment burden from government,” he added.

“I am passionate about work and I take delight in employing people who are ready to really work. We are the only roofing company that gives five years warranty because we deal in quality products,” Mr. Peprah pointed out.

The citation, presented by Reverend Christian Kwetey Kweitsu, Executive Commissioner of Rectitude International Mission and CEO of Krispat Hearing Centre and signed by Rina Yakuel Kerzner, president of Rectitude International Mission, read, “ISEPH are grateful for your massive support to Covid-19 National Trust Fund. You are noted for the life-transforming philanthropic support you willingly extend to those in need. It is a unique trait many of your beneficiaries admire and attribute to you.”