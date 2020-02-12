Klinsmann Quits Hertha Berlin After 76 Days

Jurgen Klinsmann

Hertha Berlin head coach Jurgen Klinsmann has left his role at the Bundesliga club after less than three months in charge.

The former Bayern Munich, Germany and US men’s national team coach confirmed his departure in a statement posted on his Facebook page and said he will remain at the club in a supervisory role.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all players, fans, spectators, staff and my colleagues at Hertha Berlin for the support, the many meetings and the talks over the past ten weeks,” he said.

“It was an incredibly exciting time for me with many new interesting insights. The club and the city have grown on me even more.

“In late November, we followed the request of the club leadership with a highly competent team and helped out during a difficult time. Within a relatively short period of time we set out on a good path. Also because of the support of many people we put six points between us and the relegation playoff place despite mostly difficult games.

“I am more than convinced that Hertha will reach its goal to stay up. But for this job, which is not done yet, as the head coach I need the trust of the acting persons. Especially in a relegation battle unity, team spirit and focus on the basics are the most important elements. If they are not guaranteed, I can’t live up to my potential as a head coach and fulfil my responsibility.

“That’s why, after long consideration, I have come to the conclusion that I will leave my post as the Hertha Berlin head coach and return to my initial long-term task as a member of the supervisory board. The supporters, the players and staff have grown dear to me in this time and that’s why I will continue to cheer for Hertha.

“I continue to look forward to the many encounters with you in the city or in the stadium.”

Sources close to Klinsmann told ESPN last week that he felt unnerved by what he thought was a lack of support over a coaching licence issue in January.

Having not coached in Germany since his dismissal at Bayern Munich in early 2009, Klinsmann had not renewed his licence, which is required every three years in Germany. He had to provide documents as proof of continuing education to have his licence renewed in time for the Bayern Munich home match, Hertha’s first game of 2020.