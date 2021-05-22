Know the 11 officers who died in Nigeria’s military plane crash

The names of the military who died in a plane in Nigeria have been published.

Notable among the officers is Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

The rest are Brigadier General Abdulkadir, Brigadier General Olayinka, Brigadier General Kuliya, Major La Hayat.

Others include Major Hamza, Sergeant Umar, Flight Lieutenant Asaniyi, Flight Lieutenant Olufade, Sergeant Adesina and ACM Oyedepo.

The military Beachcraft 350 aircraft crashed at the Kaduna International Airport, Friday, May 21, 2021.

