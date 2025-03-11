Kodua Frimpong Condemns Attacks On Journalists

Justin Kodua Frimpong addressing the media

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, has condemned recent attacks on journalists in the country, calling on President John Dramani Mahama to intervene, and highlighting the national security implications.

He also called for swift arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums that attacked some journalists at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council during the recent elections of the Council of State representative.

“The repeated incidence of attacks on journalists serve as a threat to our democracy and the glue to our society. Government must prioritise this matter and as a matter of urgency prosecute all offenders that have attacked journalists,” he averred.

“The NDC Government must tell their constituents to desist from attacking journalists in the region. We recorded several attacks on journalists in the region, especially during the elections and its aftermath. This is unacceptable and no journalist deserves to be maimed just for doing his lawful duty. The Government must be swift in protecting journalists and also prosecuting offenders who attack journalists,” Mr. Frimpong remarked.

The NPP chief scribe said these in an address at the Ashanti regional chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association’s (GJA) annual thanksgiving and get-together ceremony.

He noted that journalists, especially those in the Ashanti Region, have held the fabrics of the region’s peace; praising them for their hard work and relentless effort in grounding Ghana’s democracy.

“Despite the threats you have received in your line of work, you have stood firm, resolute and impartial in your reportage. Your activities have enhanced the multi-party democracy we all enjoy, and have brought enlightenment to the masses,” he stated.

Mr. Frimpong also urged journalists to focus on accurate reporting that serves the nation’s interests rather than personal agendas. He underscored the necessity for collaboration between politicians and the media to foster national development.

The event was also attended by various dignitaries, including chief of Kwabre Kenyase, Barima Fredua Agyemang Ababio II, Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Prisons Service, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) James B. Mwinyelle, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah and others, underscoring the non-partisan nature of journalism.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi