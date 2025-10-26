Kojo Bonsu Wins Hearts of Ghanaian Students in China

Kojo Bonsu

In a heartwarming display of commitment to Ghanaian students in the People’s Republic of China, Ambassador Kojo Bonsu has been honored with the title ‘Gen Z President’ by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in China. The title is a testament to his tireless efforts in supporting and empowering students across various Chinese provinces.

During a virtual Akwaaba night ceremony, Mr. Bonsu assured students of President Mahama’s unwavering commitment to their safety and well-being. He emphasized the importance of utilizing their acquired knowledge to contribute to Ghana’s development, urging them to be proactive and innovative in solving the country’s challenges.

The Ambassador’s open-door policy was warmly welcomed by the students, who were encouraged to reach out to the Embassy for assistance and support. He also highlighted opportunities for graduates in both public and private sectors, emphasizing the need for young professionals to apply their skills and expertise to drive national development.

In a bid to foster closer ties with the students, Mr. Bonsu announced plans to introduce initiatives that would enable the Embassy to monitor their progress, organize annual get-togethers for networking, and address problems that may arise.

The student leaders were visibly excited and grateful for the Ambassador’s support, thanking him for his dedication and commitment to their well-being.

The ‘Gen Z President’ title is a testament to Kojo Bonsu’s dedication to empowering Ghanaian students in China, and his vision for their future success.”